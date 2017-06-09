The Ridgefield Press

Nutmeg Festival sets donation drop-off dates

By The Ridgefield Press on June 9, 2017

The chair of the 111th St. Stephen’s Nutmeg Festival, Linda Hutchings, has announced that members of the community and the parish may drop off items on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 351 Main Street.  

The festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 12.  

“We are happy to accept bicycles and tricycles, smaller sized furniture (used, barely used and new), area rugs, gardening and other tools, sports equipment, children’s toys and games, jewelry (both costume and fine), books, kitchen utensils, and other household goods, as well as art, antiques and other treasures,” Hutchings said.  

All donations are tax deductible.

The committee cannot accept computer monitors, oversized furniture (armoires, entertainment centers, large dressers, china cabinets, etc.), press board furniture, humidifiers/dehumidifier, air conditioners, plumbing fixtures, mattresses/box springs, exercise machines, home health equipment, baby cribs, car seats, changing tables, TVs (cathode ray tube and rear-projection), clothing, used stuffed animals, encyclopedias, text books or dictionaries.  

Additional drop-off dates are June 24, and July 8 and 22.

