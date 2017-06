In honor of beloved children’s author and Ridgefield resident Maurice Sendak, the Ridgefield Library is hosting a Maurice Sendak birthday celebration for families with children ages three to eight on Saturday, June 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Leir Children’s Program Room.

The event will feature books, food and crafts. Stories will be read from 10:30 to 10:45.

Drop-ins are welcome.