Movie under the stars Friday

By The Ridgefield Press on June 7, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Kiwi Country Day Camp, Dr. Blaine Langberg, the Ridgefield Prevention Council and the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce present the kids movie Sing Friday, June 9 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Jesse Lee Church.

Residents are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the free family movie outside under the stars.

Food can be brought to the event or attendees can purchase a hamburger or hot dog fresh off the grill from Zawack Shack Food Truck. Skips Ice Cream Truck will be on hand, plus the Ridgefield Education Foundation will be selling popcorn, candy, and drinks. Kiwi Country Day Camp will have some activities for the kids until the movie starts at dusk (usually between 8 and 8:30 p.m.).

The church is located at 207 Main Street.

For more information call 203-438-5992.

