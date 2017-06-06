Ridgefield golf teams impress at state championships

The Ridgefield High boys and girls golf teams had something in common Tuesday: On the final day of the season, they both played some of their best golf of the season.

At the Division I boys state championship in Harwinton (Fairview Farms Golf Course), the Ridgefield boys tied for third place. And at the girls state championship in Trumbull (Tashua Knolls Golf Course), Ridgefield finished fourth.

Both teams were seeded 10th in their respective state tournament fields.

The Ridgefield boys had a team score of 312 strokes to tie Fairfield Prep for third place behind Xavier (301) and Greenwich (307).

Sophomore Oliver Frossell led the Tigers with a three-over par 75, tying for sixth place in the overall individual standings. Frossell was two-over on the front nine and one-over on the back nine, sinking birdie putts on the 14th, 16th and 17th holes.

Senior teammate Connor Looney finished one stroke behind Frossell, shooting a four-over par 76 to tie for ninth place overall. Looney was one-under on the back nine after going three-over on the front nine. His round included birdies on the third and 11th holes.

Separated by one stroke, two other seniors, Colin Rynne and Matt Bornstein, also contributed to Ridgefield’s team score. Rynne shot an eight-over par 80 and Bornstein had a nine-over 81. Rynne birdied two holes, while Bornstein ended his high school career with a birdie on the 18th hole.

In Trumbull, the Ridgefield girls had a team score of 368 to edge fifth-place Glastonbury (370). FCIAC teams swept the top-four spots, as the Tigers followed New Canaan (348), Fairfield Warde (354) and Greenwich (360).

Sophomore Alyssa Maiolo shot a team-low 83 (11-over par) for Ridgefield. Maiolo, who tied for ninth in the individual standings, had nine pars and one birdie. The birdie on the 13th hole was part of Maiolo’s best stretch, as she went one-under through the first five holes of the back nine.

Freshman Mia Scarpati also played well for the Tigers, firing an 86 to finish 15th in the individual standings. Scarpati’s round included nine pars, six on the front nine.

Also contributing to Ridgefield’s team score were junior Caroline Bunt (99) and senior Maya Christianson (100).

“It was a cold, drizzly rainy day,” said first-year head coach Jo Rasmussen. “Trumbull is hosting the CT Amateur there (Tashua Knolls) in a few weeks and they had the greens fast and the rough thick and long.”

Notes: Newtown’s Sarah Houle shot a one-under par 71 to finish atop the girls individual leaderboard. Mercy’s Praewa Treekul was four shots back with a 75.

Alexander Aurora of Hamden had the low score in the boys state championship with a three-under par 69. Jackson Fretty of Greenwich finished second with a one-under 71.