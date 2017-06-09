The Ridgefield Press

Whole Foods, Playhouse announce partnership

By The Ridgefield Press on June 9, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Whole Foods Market and The Ridgefield Playhouse have partnered, and will host a special fund-raiser Tuesday, June 20, to benefit local live theater and other arts programs.

Residents who shop at Whole Foods stores in the company’s six southwestern Connecticut locations —  Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, and Westport — will be able to contribute to the cause, because 5% of the day’s net sales will be donated to the Playhouse.

The goal of the partnership is to bring live theater and culturally enriching performances to disadvantaged children and adults in the local community, the Playhouse said.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Suzanne Benton hosts art showcase Sunday Next Post Nutmeg Festival sets donation drop-off dates
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress