Whole Foods, Playhouse announce partnership

Whole Foods Market and The Ridgefield Playhouse have partnered, and will host a special fund-raiser Tuesday, June 20, to benefit local live theater and other arts programs.

Residents who shop at Whole Foods stores in the company’s six southwestern Connecticut locations — Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, and Westport — will be able to contribute to the cause, because 5% of the day’s net sales will be donated to the Playhouse.

The goal of the partnership is to bring live theater and culturally enriching performances to disadvantaged children and adults in the local community, the Playhouse said.