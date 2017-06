Ridgefield Bicycle Company (RBCo), located at 88 Danbury Road, will hold a community bicycle drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

RBCo will refurbish dusty bikes and donate them to Northeast Community Cycles, a nonprofit community initiative dedicated to providing safe, refurbished bicycles free of charge to underprivileged children and adults in Fairfield County.

Both adult and child bicycles accepted.

For more information go to ridgefieldbicycle.com.