The Ridgefield Press

Galanski returns to Ridgefield School of Dance

By The Ridgefield Press on June 8, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield School of Dance has announced that Julia Galanski, a 2012 graduate of Ridgefield High School, is in the process of completing her first year of teaching at the school. Galanski first slipped on ballet shoes when she was five years at The Ridgefield School of Dance and, by the time of her graduation, she had danced leading roles in Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet, Swan Lake, and the Nutcracker.

Following her time in Ridgefield, she studied at NYU Tisch, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance. She trained and performed with the Salzburg Experimental Academy of Dance and the San Francisco Conservatory of Dance.

At The Ridgefield School of Dance, Galanski is teaching ballet to children ages 7-9, and also leads workshops in contemporary dance. With her ballet students, she focuses on barre work and building her students’ fundamental strength and technique, creating a solid foundation for them.

“Julia was an exceptional dancer even as a young child, and it has been such a delight to see her progress and success, first as a student, and then as a professional dancer and choreographer,” said Jessica Boelts, the school’s artistic director.

Related posts:

  1. From student to teacher, Julia Galanski returns to The Ridgefield School of Dance

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post RHS wins three Halo Awards
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress