Galanski returns to Ridgefield School of Dance

The Ridgefield School of Dance has announced that Julia Galanski, a 2012 graduate of Ridgefield High School, is in the process of completing her first year of teaching at the school. Galanski first slipped on ballet shoes when she was five years at The Ridgefield School of Dance and, by the time of her graduation, she had danced leading roles in Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet, Swan Lake, and the Nutcracker.

Following her time in Ridgefield, she studied at NYU Tisch, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance. She trained and performed with the Salzburg Experimental Academy of Dance and the San Francisco Conservatory of Dance.

At The Ridgefield School of Dance, Galanski is teaching ballet to children ages 7-9, and also leads workshops in contemporary dance. With her ballet students, she focuses on barre work and building her students’ fundamental strength and technique, creating a solid foundation for them.

“Julia was an exceptional dancer even as a young child, and it has been such a delight to see her progress and success, first as a student, and then as a professional dancer and choreographer,” said Jessica Boelts, the school’s artistic director.