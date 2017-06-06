The Ridgefield Press

Georgetown Day is this weekend!

By Redding Pilot on June 6, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, Events, Happenings · 0 Comments

Sophia Ciliberto is held up by her mom, Deborah, at the 2015 Georgetown Day.

The 15th-annual Georgetown Day celebration will be held on Sunday, June 11 from noon to 6 p.m. in downtown Georgetown.

The event is coordinated and hosted by Georgetown Village Restoration, Inc., Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department, the Georgetown Lions Club and the Georgetown Community Association.

Local and regional vendors, food and beer areas, games, interactive entertainment areas, and live music are highlights of the festival.

“First of all, the beer tent will be provided by the Georgetown Lions Club and in its usual spot, so don’t worry about that,” a press release from the Georgetown Day Committee says.

The Lions Club also hosts an annual chili cook-off at the event. For instructions on entering, call 203-

There will be live entertainment in two locations, on Main Street, and on Old Mill Road.

Related posts:

  1. First Selectman to host meeting on Gilbert & Bennett
  2. Philbrick asks: Is Redding responsible for Wire Mill debt?
  3. State website shows Ridgefield spends less on education than neighbors
  4. Town of Redding: Wire Mill site remains a legal quagmire

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Reduce stress and worry with Cluney Next Post CHIRP concert moved indoors — again — Tuesday night
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress