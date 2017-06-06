Flag Day ceremonies planned outside Town Hall June 14

Flag Day is a day when the community gathers to bring attention to the red, white and blue that unites all Americans.

This year, Ridgefield’s Flag Day ceremonies will be conducted on the steps of our Town Hall at 7 p.m.

“The program is not only about honoring the Flag, but also what it symbolizes,” said George Besse, Commander of American Legion Post 78. “Freedom to worship as we please, to speak as we please and to vote as we please. This ceremony honors the hardworking men and women who have stood behind the principles of the flag making this the greatest and most successful country in the world.”

The American Legion, VFW and the Marine Corps League will be present; the program will also feature live patriotic music.

“Please come and join us in honoring our Flag and what it stands for,” Besse said.