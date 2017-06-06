The Ridgefield Press

CHIRP concert moved indoors — again — Tuesday night

St. Stephen's will host Roosevelt Dime at 7 p.m.

By Steve Coulter on June 6, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Summer concertgoers will have to wait another week to hear music outdoors.

Roosevelt Dime will be playing at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church tonight — Tuesday, June 6 — at 7 p.m.

This is the second consecutive week that the CHIRP concert scheduled for Ballard Park has been moved indoors due to weather.

A modern take on blues, bluegrass, and New Orleans classic sound, Roosevelt Dime creates “real feel-good stuff” according to Sing Out Magazine.

No food is allowed in the church, although water is fine.

More information about the band can be found on CHIRP’s website, chirpct.org or RooseveltDimeMusic.com.

