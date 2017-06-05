Relay wins help Ridgefield girls place third at State Open

Victories in two relay races led the Ridgefield High girls outdoor track and field team to a third-place finish at the State Open championship meet Monday afternoon at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

The Tigers had 36.50 points to edge fourth-place Manchester (35 points). Bloomfield won the Open title with a commanding 84 points, 32 more than runner-up Danbury (52 points).

Twenty of Ridgefield’s points came from its relay triumphs. Anna Landler, Emma Langis, Katie Jasminski, and Alexandra Damron teamed to win the 4×400-meter relay in a time of 3:55.94, and Landler, Julia Hergenrother, Rachel Maue and Damron combined to win the 4×800-meter relay in a time of 9:16.88.

Neither of the Ridgefield relays was challenged: The 4×400 won by 3.37 seconds over Bloomfield, while the 4×800 prevailed by a nearly identical 3.36 seconds over Fairfield Ludlowe.

Langis (45.44) and Landler (46.51) added seven more points by placing third and eighth, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles.

Clara Lerchi finished fifth in the javelin with a toss of 111 feet, eight inches, and Grace Goodwin cleared five feet to tie for fifth in the high jump.

Also contributing points with top-eight finishes were Damron (seventh, 58.97) in the 400-meter dash and Gabriella Viggiano (eighth, 5:10.50) in the 1,600-meter race.

Notes: The Ridgefield boys team finished in a eight-way tie for 65th place with one point.

The lone scorer for the Tigers was Thomas Vilinskis, who placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.35 seconds.

Daniel Hand of Madison edged Danbury, 32 points to 30, to win the boys State Open championship. Seymour took third place with 29 points, one more than Manchester.