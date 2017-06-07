The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield student news: Emerson, Kenyon, and Connecticut College

By The Ridgefield Press on June 7, 2017 in Community, People, Schools · 0 Comments

The following Ridgefield residents have been named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester: Stephanie Ibarra, a media arts production major, Taylor Starr, a stage and production management major, and Jordan Fischer, a media arts production major.

Two Ridgefielders, Kelsey Alexandra Hauser, magna cum laude, neuroscience, psychology, and Benjamin Ford Grannis, cum laude, economics, received their bachelor of arts degrees from Kenyon College on Saturday, May 20.

Jillian Catherine Yaun of Ridgefield was awarded a bachelor of arts degree from Connecticut College at the 99th commencement ceremony on May 21. Yaun majored in art.

Two Ridgefield residents graduated from Marist College the weekend of May 19. Molly Weeks received a bachelor of arts degree in communication and Nicolas Maglieri received a bachelor of science degree in digital media.

