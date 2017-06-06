School board increases non-resident tuition

The tuition rates for out-of-town families will increase by $55 for the 2017-18 school year — going up from $4,557 this year to $4,612 next fall — the Board of Education announced last month.

The rate is 30% of the total cost of educating a Ridgefield student, which is projected to be $15,373 next school year based on estimated enrollment numbers this spring.

During the 2016-17 year, there were 18 students who qualified for non-resident tuition rates — children of Ridgefield Public Schools’ employees, town employees, food service employees, or bus company employees.