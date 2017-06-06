The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield artist Randi Jane Davis recognized

‘The Carousel’ by Ridgefield artist Randi Jane Davis.

Contemporary oil painter Randi Jane Davis was recently inducted into the prestigious Salmagundi Art Club of New York. This century-old organization, located at 47 Fifth Avenue, is home to master-level painters from around the country.

Additionally, Davis was juried into the New York Society of Women Artists, an association founded in 1925 that each year sponsors four shows in the New York metropolitan area.

Its next event, The Primacy of Color III, is set at the Carriage Barn in New Canaan and will feature Davis’s work from June 3 to 23.

Her work may also be seen at the Ridgefield Frame Shop on Bailey Avenue.

