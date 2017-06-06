Ridgefield property transfers: May 16-24

Seventeen homes and eight condominiums worth a total of $17,249,774 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between May 16 and May 24. The town received $43,124 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

110 Ramapoo Road: Thomas and Laura Stucki of Danbury Road to Douglas and Natalie Schechter, May 16, $835,000.

2 Lisa Lane: Stephen and Nicole Kane to Gerald and Cynthia Kirk of Greenwich, May 16, $500,000.

4 Juniper Lane (Fox Hill): Beverly Hubbard to William and Eleanor Bagley of Norwalk, May 16, $255,000.

3 Pump Lane: Daniel and Terri Janki of Atlanta, Ga., to Deborah Knapp and Christine Sacco, May 16, $2,700,000.

488 North Street: Sharon Warner to Jiayao Zhang of Flushing, N.Y., May 16, $1,150,000.

107 Chestnut Hill Road: Donna Cobelli Trust of Danbury to Daniel McBryan and Jennifer Bruce, May 17, $812,500.

27 Mapleshade Road: Estate of Rita B. Robertson to Mark and Betha Koles of Cross River, N.Y., May 17, $418,000.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 123): Charter Groups Partners LLC of Brookfield to Carolyn Rowe and Scott Barr, May 18, $476,275.

58 Lawson Lane (Casagmo): Ronni Colville of Stamford to Richard Salvato and Jacqueline Malone, May 18, $209,500.

3 Eleventh Lane: Alice Kenny to Mark and Mariel Swan, May 18, $560,000.

16 Rowland Lane: Nationstar LLC, Coppell, Texas, to Donald Sturges, 24 Bailey Avenue, May 18, $340,500.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 8): Charter Groups Partners LLC of Brookfield to Barbara Spielman, May 19, $877,401.

20 Blacksmith Ridge Road: James and Carrie Moore to Joseph and Rebecca Hurta of Stamford, May 19, $880,000.

36 Hayes Lane: Kyle and Michele Morehouse of Stonecrest Road to Kristina Cunningham of Acorn Place, May 19, $565,000.

127 Stonecrest Road: William and Virginia Desiena of Powderhorn Drive to Kyle and Michele Morehouse, May 19, $769,200.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 121): Charter Groups Partners LLC of Brookfield to Edwin and Grace Smith, May 19, $522,753.

24 Fulling Mill Lane: Jeffrey Joseph and Maria Mesier of Saratoga, Calif., to Steven Mullen and Jessica Boccanfuso of North Salem, N.Y., May 22, $255,000.

884 North Salem Road: Mark and Adrienne Weinstein to Mary Beth Avellini, May 22, $900,000.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 122): Charter Groups Partners LLC of Brookfield to Diana Karish, May 22, $521,058.

12 Quincy Close (Casagmo): Cara Dengelis to Giancarlo Crocetti and Younhee Shin of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., May 22, $203,000.

11 Whitewood Hollow Court: Jonathan Howard to Allison Rubin of Long Beach, N.Y., May 22, $995,000.

8 Taylor Court: Cesar and Judith Vinocur of Hampton Bays, N.Y., to John and Jenelyn Bennett of Barrack Hill Road, May 23, $625,000.

52 Aspen Ledges Road: OneWest Bank of Austin, Texas, to John and Lisa Murphy of Danbury Road, May 23, $497,000.

386 Barrack Hill Road: John and Jenelyn Bennett to Wei Ding, Bayside, N.Y., May 23, $563,000.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 11): Charter Groups Partners LLC of Brookfield to Martin Gorman, May 24, $534,587.