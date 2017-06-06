The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: May 16-24

By The Ridgefield Press on June 6, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Seventeen homes and eight condominiums worth a total of $17,249,774 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between May 16 and May 24. The town received $43,124 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

110 Ramapoo Road: Thomas and Laura Stucki of Danbury Road to Douglas and Natalie Schechter, May 16, $835,000.

2 Lisa Lane: Stephen and Nicole Kane to Gerald and Cynthia Kirk of Greenwich, May 16, $500,000.

4 Juniper Lane (Fox Hill): Beverly Hubbard to William and Eleanor Bagley of Norwalk, May 16, $255,000.

3 Pump Lane: Daniel and Terri Janki of Atlanta, Ga., to Deborah Knapp and Christine Sacco, May 16, $2,700,000.

488 North Street: Sharon Warner to Jiayao Zhang of Flushing, N.Y., May 16, $1,150,000.

107 Chestnut Hill Road: Donna Cobelli Trust of Danbury to Daniel McBryan and Jennifer Bruce, May 17, $812,500.

27 Mapleshade Road: Estate of Rita B. Robertson to Mark and Betha Koles of Cross River, N.Y., May 17, $418,000.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 123): Charter Groups Partners LLC of Brookfield to Carolyn Rowe and Scott Barr, May 18, $476,275.

58 Lawson Lane (Casagmo): Ronni Colville of Stamford to Richard Salvato and Jacqueline Malone, May 18, $209,500.

3 Eleventh Lane: Alice Kenny to Mark and Mariel Swan, May 18, $560,000.

16 Rowland Lane: Nationstar LLC, Coppell, Texas, to Donald Sturges, 24 Bailey Avenue, May 18, $340,500.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 8): Charter Groups Partners LLC of Brookfield to Barbara Spielman, May 19, $877,401.

20 Blacksmith Ridge Road: James and Carrie Moore to Joseph and Rebecca Hurta of Stamford, May 19, $880,000.

36 Hayes Lane: Kyle and Michele Morehouse of Stonecrest Road to Kristina Cunningham of Acorn Place, May 19, $565,000.

127 Stonecrest Road: William and Virginia Desiena of Powderhorn Drive to Kyle and Michele Morehouse, May 19, $769,200.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 121): Charter Groups Partners LLC of Brookfield to Edwin and Grace Smith, May 19, $522,753.

24 Fulling Mill Lane: Jeffrey Joseph and Maria Mesier of Saratoga, Calif., to Steven Mullen and Jessica Boccanfuso of North Salem, N.Y., May 22, $255,000.

884 North Salem Road: Mark and Adrienne Weinstein to Mary Beth Avellini, May 22, $900,000.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 122): Charter Groups Partners LLC of Brookfield to Diana Karish, May 22, $521,058.

12 Quincy Close (Casagmo): Cara Dengelis to Giancarlo Crocetti and Younhee Shin of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., May 22, $203,000.

11 Whitewood Hollow Court: Jonathan Howard to Allison Rubin of Long Beach, N.Y., May 22, $995,000.

8 Taylor Court: Cesar and Judith Vinocur of Hampton Bays, N.Y., to John and Jenelyn Bennett of Barrack Hill Road, May 23, $625,000.

52 Aspen Ledges Road: OneWest Bank of Austin, Texas, to John and Lisa Murphy of Danbury Road, May 23, $497,000.

386 Barrack Hill Road: John and Jenelyn Bennett to Wei Ding, Bayside, N.Y., May 23, $563,000.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 11): Charter Groups Partners LLC of Brookfield to Martin Gorman, May 24, $534,587.

 

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield property transfers: March 22-March 31
  2. Ridgefield property transfers: May 10-15
  3. Ridgefield property transfers: April 20-26
  4. Ridgefield property transfers: April 28-May 9

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post School board increases non-resident tuition Next Post Chamber of Commerce’s Summerfest to take place in Ballard Park July 22
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress