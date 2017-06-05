Summer art programs at the guild

For those age 8 to 15, the Ridgefield Guild of Artists will be offering multi-arts summer programs from June 26 to July 28. These one-week sessions offer students an opportunity to be inspired by award-winning artists as they unleash their creativity in an air-conditioned studio. The full-day art program runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the half-day program runs from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.

Week One (June 26-30) offers Photo Club, Sew Fun, Creative Multi Arts, Treehouses for Fairies and Trolls, and Create a Fairy Garden. Week Two (July 10-14) offers Animal Carnival, Creative Multi Arts, and Murals. Week Three (July 17-21) also offers Treehouses for Fairies and Trolls, Create a Fairy Garden and Creative Multi Arts, as well as Jewelry Design and Knitting. Week Four (July 24-28) offers Photo Club, Comic Strip Illustration and Sew Fun.

All materials fees are included in the price, with sibling and/or multi-week discounts available. For more information, visit rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.