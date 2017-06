Thank you cards for servicemen and women of the United States military are being collected in the children’s section of Ridgefield Library until Friday, June 16.

The cards will be sent via the organization A Million Thanks.

Guidelines for letters: no food, no envelopes, no glitter or confetti, stay positive.

“Please take some time to write a letter to the people who keep us safe and free and drop it in our collection box,” said organizer Noelle Carr.