Recovering from an early three-goal deficit, the Glastonbury boys lacrosse team defeated Ridgefield, 14-9, in the Class L state quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Tiger Hollow.

Ridgefield, the fourth seed, ends the season with a 16-5 record.

The reward for fifth-seed Glastonbury? A semifinal date with unbeaten top-seed Darien, the two-time reigning Class L champion. Ranked first in one national poll, Darien demolished eighth-seed Greenwich, 17-6, in another quarterfinal game Saturday.

Ridgefield took a quick 3-0 lead over Glastonbury before the visitors answered with five unanswered goals to go ahead, 5-3, after one quarter.

The Tigers scored two of the next three goals to close within one at 6-5, but Glastonbury got two straight goals to open an 8-5 halftime lead.

The teams traded tallies in a low-scoring third quarter, leaving Glastonbury in front, 9-6, entering the final 12 minutes. Ahead 10-7, the Tomahawks applied the knockout punch by scoring four of the next six goals to close out their 14-9 triumph.

Sophomore Weston Carpenter had a team-high three goals for Ridgefield. Senior Drew Fowler and junior Reid Kagan each added two goals, and juniors Greg Gatto and Luke Gaydos each scored one goal.

Dawson Muller and Kagan each supplied two assists, with Gatto and Fowler adding one assist apiece.

Ridgefield goalie Daniel Parson finished with 11 saves.

Notes: It was Ridgefield’s earliest state tournament exit since a first-round loss to Greenwich in 2010. The Tigers reached the semifinals in each of the last six Class L tournaments, advancing to the finals twice.

The Darien-Glastonbury winner will play either seventh-seed Wilton or sixth-seed Cheshire in the Class L championship game next Saturday (June 10) at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk.

Glastonbury (17-3) remained undefeated against Connecticut opponents this season. The Tomahawks’ three losses came against Pleasantville (N.Y.), Hingham (Mass.), and Longmeadow (Mass.).