No alternating traffic schedule at Route 35 bridge site next week

Construction work on the Route 35 bridge will continue next week but the contractor has announced that there will be no alternating one-way traffic between Monday, June 5, and Friday, June 9.

“Only minor impacts to traffic,” said Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation in an email to the town Friday, June 2.

“We have a meeting with the gas company to discuss their relocation work on Monday,” he added.

With the Route 7 bridge project detouring traffic through town next weekend — set to begin June 9 at 8 p.m., the state is looking to alleviate possible congestion problems on the two highways.

