Chamber honors Margaret Price as Woman of the Year

Margaret Price, CEO and owner of Ridgefield Supply Company, was honored as Woman of the Year during the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce’s 12th annual Women’s Forum May 25.

The event, which celebrates women across all businesses that make a difference every day in the community, featured guest speakers, brunch and relaxation stations.

Price was recognized during the ceremony for her work in transforming the Ridgefield Supply Company’s storefront on Prospect Street.

The new storefront opened to the public on April 3 and a grand re-opening celebrating is scheduled for September.

“It is a privilege to be recognized as Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Woman of the Year,” said Price. “I encourage other women to follow in my footsteps and not be afraid to go down the less conventional path. Pursuing my passion and continuing my family legacy in the Ridgefield community is one of my proudest accomplishments.”