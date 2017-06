A one-of-a-kind national marathon hockey tournament, Play for Purpose, has just completed its fourth annual Ridgefield event and raised more than $85,000, with more donations coming in.

Proceeds will be distributed among five organizations: Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, CT Food Bank, Pets for Vets, Connecticut Veterans Legal Center and Southern Connecticut Storm Special Needs Hockey program.

Donations are still be accepted at PlayforPurpose.org.