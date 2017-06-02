Julia Sorgie wins Keeler scholarship

Graduating senior Julia Sorgie (center) was presented the Bettie Jane Third Memorial Scholarship by Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center (KTHC) Board President Hilary Micalizzi (left) and board member Joel Third (right) at the award ceremony at Ridgefield High School on May 25. The scholarship is awarded annually by KTHC to a graduating senior who is planning on majoring in history, library sciences or education, or who has volunteered at KTHC. Julia is currently interning at KTHC. She will be pursuing a degree in sports journalism at the University of Arizona. The scholarship award is given in memory of the late Bettie Jane Third, a professional librarian and a long-time volunteer and avid supporter of KTHC.