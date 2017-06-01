During the regular season, Andrew Mercorella and Brian Song were the top-two singles players on the Ridgefield High boys tennis team.

With a dominating performance today, they are now state doubles champions.

Mercorella, a senior, and Song, a freshman, blasted the Staples duo of Jack Tooker and Jake Greenwald, 6-1, 6-0, in the doubles finals of the Class LL tournament on Thursday afternoon at Conard High School in West Hartford.

The victory helped the Tigers finish third in the team standings behind first-place Staples and runner-up Greenwich.

Mercorella and Song won all five of their tournament matches in straight sets, dropping just 16 out of 61 games.

Outdoor track: The Ridgefield High boys and girls teams headed to Willowbrook Park in New Britain on Thursday afternoon to complete the Class LL meets, which were halted by thunderstorms Wednesday.

One Ridgefield relay squad made the most of the unplanned excursion. The team of Anna Landler, Emma Langis, Katie Jasminski, and Alexandra Damron combined to win the girls 4×400-meter relay in a meet- and school-record time of 3:55.27.

The previous Class LL mark of 3:55.53 was set by Norwich Free Academy in 2013.

Ridgefield had 80 points to finish second to Danbury (104) in the team standings. The Tigers were the defending Class LL champions.

The Ridgefield boys team placed 11th overall with 30 points, three more than Brien McMahon. Staples won the Class LL title with 81 points, edging second-place Danbury (78.50 points).

Boys golf: Ridgefield was sixth at the FCIAC championship Thursday at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course in Fairfield.

The Tigers had a total of 327 strokes to finish behind first-place Greenwich (302), New Canaan (312), Darien (314), Staples (318), and Trumbull (325) in the eight-team field.

Connor Looney and Dallas Nylen each shot 10-over par 81’s to lead Ridgefield. Matt Bornstein (82) and Colin Rynne (83) also had their scores count for the Tigers.

Trumbull’s Alex Mierzejewski was the medalist with a two-over par 73.

Girls golf: Although Ridgefield did not qualify as a team for Thursday morning’s FCIAC championship, it did provide one of the top players.

Competing as an individual, freshman Mia Scarpati shot an eight-over par 81 to finish fifth at the tournament, which also took place at Fairchild Wheeler (prior to the boys’ championship).

Trumbull’s Alexa Brown (who also competed individually) was the medalist with a four-over par 77. Emily Cohen of Darien was second with a 79, and Nora Noel Nolan of Wilton and Meghan Mitchell of Greenwich tied for third with matching 80’s.

New Canaan finished with a team score of 338 to easily win the conference title. Greenwich (355) was second and Fairfield Warde (361) third in the six-team field.