Looking Back: The Phillips party

“I drew some water. It stunk,” said Marilyn Mignosa of Webster Road. “It tasted horrible.” The Ridgefield Press reported on a story about alleged bad drinking water Thursday, June 4, 1992.

“I know my cats don’t drink it,’ said Mrs. Mignosa. “Normally, they’re pretty good judges. They drink rainwater, but they won’t drink the stuff out of the tap.”

Despite complaints from many members of the community, the Ridgefield Water Supply Co. assured residents that the water was safe to drink.

“We took more tests than we normally do. … They confirmed to us it’s fine,” said Joseph McLinden, president of the Ridgefield Water Supply Co.

Elsewhere in town, Mick Jagger and members of his family stayed at the Stonehenge Inn. He was attending his daughter’s graduation from Yale University. The party was booked under the name “Phillips,” Stonehenge co-owner David Davis told The Press.

“We were asked to keep it very quiet,” Mr. Davis said. “So quiet, in fact, that the inn’s staff didn’t even know who they would be serving until the last minute.”

It was a quiet affair, drawing very little attention.

“After the holiday weekend, everybody had left, so they were basically free to wander around,” Davis said.

There was a feature on Ridgefield resident Ernesto Diaz, who spent 22 years as a Cuban political prisoner, met President George Bush, and learned to raise canaries and finches during his captivity.

He defied Fidel Castro through leaflets and sending aid to anti-Castro groups, as well as mapping land in preparation to overthrow Castro.

“I prefer freedom of conscience, the freedom of the heart behind iron bars or barbed wire fences, to the liberty which is offered on the streets of my native land under the Communist tyranny,” Diaz said.

50 years ago

The Memorial Day parade in Ridgefield was bigger than it had ever been, The Press reported June 1, 1967. It was the longest in Ridgefield’s history up to that point, put together by Harry E. Hull.

“There were veterans, ladies auxiliaries, bands, floats, horses and wagons, old cars, new cars, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and the traditional boys on decorated bicycles weaving in and out of the marching line. The high school and junior high bands, with new uniforms, made their first appearance in recent years.”

Nine young people, five of whom were teenagers and seven of whom were from Ridgefield, were arrested on narcotics and liquor charges, such as possession of a narcotic drug, delivering liquor to a minor, and inducing minors to procure liquor.

“The arrests, made on warrants issued by Danbury Circuit Court, are the culmination of a two-month undercover investigation by three officers of the Ridgefield Department,” The Press reported.

An opinion piece argued against a bill before the Connecticut legislature that would allow women to be in bars and on barstools without a male escort.

“And now that women have the vote, the jobs and the appearance of men, they are waging a lace-lashing battle for admittance into the last bastion of masculinity, the only place, outside of a rest room, where men can sit with other men to discuss matters of manly importance, out of earshot of the ‘little woman,’” the piece read. “This bill should be, as it often has been in the past, killed.”