There’s a new destination for fun and funk, and it’s right on the grounds of Ridgefield High School.

This year, the annual Funkraiser heads outdoors for an authentic music festival vibe Friday, June 2, from 3 to 10 p.m., when some of the area’s jazz and funk masters will bring their music to the RHS promenade, along with food trucks, assorted vendors, a dunk tank, a Velcro obstacle course, and face painting by Enchanted Garden.

The Funkraiser will team the Funky Dawgz Brass Band (featuring RHS alumnus and saxophonist Tommy Weeks) and Relative Souls with the RHS Jazz Band to generate funds for the high school’s instrumental music program.

New this year, the Ridgefield School of Rock House Band will also perform, as well as the multi-genre Things and Stuff.

A second stage for acoustic bands will provide entertainment in between sets, courtesy of RMAC musicians, alumni and special guests.

“Each year we try to take it up a notch,” said RHS band and orchestra director Michael McNamara, who is also a member of Relative Souls.

“We wanted to do something different this year, and thought it would be fun to invite the whole community to rock out, relax and enjoy an evening of great music under the stars.”

Family-friendly

Entering its fourth year, the Funkraiser is held to help offset the costs of instruments, special programming and equipment for the RHS instrumental music department. In addition to the School of Rock, sponsors include Enchanted Garden, Ridgefield Music, and Dr. Blaine Langberg.

Funkraiser is a family-friendly event. Pack a picnic or enjoy fare from gourmet food trucks, and bring lawn chairs and a blanket.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and seniors; children 10 and under are admitted free. Tickets are available online, through the School of Rock, or through Mike McNamara at [email protected]