Elizabeth Sacchi earns Gold Award

Ridgefield Girl Scout Elizabeth Sacchi will be awarded the highest award in Girl Scouts, the Gold Award. She will receive her pin at a local ceremony and certificates at the Girl Scouts of Connecticut Gold Award reception in June.

For her Gold Award project, Sacchi wanted to address the fear and anxiety children often experience before and during MRI and CT scans, something she experienced firsthand. She also researched at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where her father is a radiologist.

She created a YouTube video for children about to undergo MRI or CT scans. She also created activity booklets for children to use before their procedures. She is sharing her YouTube video and activity booklet with local hospitals in Fairfield County.

“I enjoyed helping to ensure both children and parents had a positive experience. The radiology staff at the hospital reported that the video and activity booklets were very helpful to the pediatric patients,” said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth said her awards were made possible by her Girl Scout mentor, Carol O’Connell, the staff at Jacobi Medical Center, chief MRI technician Rawl Conliffe, and Director of Radiology Dr. Melvin Zelefsky.