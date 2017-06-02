Organizers of the upcoming triathlon say there will be delays for motorists.

The 11th running of TriRidgefield will take place Sunday, June 4, at Martin Park, and the first running of DuRidgefield. Event organizers encourage spectators to attend and they caution motorists that between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. there will be delays at the intersection of Route 7 and Haviland Road and Route 35 and Farmingville Road.

Ridgefield police officers will be stopping traffic to allow groups of runners and cyclists to cross the road.

Swimmers start the race in waves into Great Pond at 7 a.m., with a half-mile swim, transitioning to a bike for a 13-mile ride up to Ridgebury and back, then finish with a 3.1-mile run. Those competing in DuRidgefield will complete a two-mile run as the first leg instead of the swim stage.

Spectators may park at 901 Ethan Allen Highway, in designated areas, and walk to Martin Park.

Those wishing to volunteer may contact coordinator Sarah Katz at [email protected].