The deadline for local organizations to submit an application to receive a Ridgefield Rotary Club Foundation grant is Friday, June 16. The deadline will give organizations time to take advantage of the club’s interest in providing funds to organizations in the community.

The club collects and distributes close to $250,000 annually, helping those locally and internationally.

Applications are available online at www.ridgefieldrotary.com or call Robert Herber at 914-276-0645.