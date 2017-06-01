Ridgefield High School theater members walked away with three wins Wednesday night at the 14th annual Halo Awards in Waterbury’s Seven Angels Theatre.

RHS, which had received a total of 20 nominations, won for Best Orchestra, conducted by Michael McNamara; Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Classical Musical for Tyler Carey’s performance as Pippin in Pippin; and Best Standout Performance in an Ensemble Play for Sarah Thorn’s performance as Daria Chase in The Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays. Sherry Cox directed both shows and is the theater teacher at RHS.

Amidst bright lights, performances from the nominated schools, and endless deafening applause, the Halo Awards celebrate and reward the best of Connecticut high school theater each year.