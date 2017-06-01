The Ridgefield Press

Tyler Carey, Sarah Thorn win acting prizes at Halo Awards

By The Ridgefield Press on June 1, 2017

RHS Senior Sarah Thorn receives the Halo Award for Best Standout Performance in an Ensemble Play for her role as Daria Chase in The Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays from the co-host of the event, Jimmy Donohue, an actor and director at the Seven Angels Theatre.

Ridgefield High School theater members walked away with three wins Wednesday night at the 14th annual Halo Awards in Waterbury’s Seven Angels Theatre.

RHS, which had received a total of 20 nominations, won for Best Orchestra, conducted by Michael McNamara; Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Classical Musical for Tyler Carey’s performance as Pippin in Pippin; and Best Standout Performance in an Ensemble Play for Sarah Thorn’s performance as Daria Chase in The Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays. Sherry Cox directed both shows and is the theater teacher at RHS.

Amidst bright lights, performances from the nominated schools, and endless deafening applause, the Halo Awards celebrate and reward the best of Connecticut high school theater each year.

