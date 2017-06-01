BGCR Collaborates with RPD for Successful Peace with Police Event

Ridgefield, CT – June 8, 2017 On Friday, May 26th, the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield’s Keystone Club (the Club’s nationally award winning high school character and leadership program) in collaboration with the Ridgefield Police Department, hosted their Peace with Police event. Facilitating cooperation, understanding, and appreciation between police officers and teenagers was the goal of the 2017 national project from Boys & Girls Club of America.

Officers from the RPD and over 50 teens from the community participated in various Minute to Win it style games, which included water bottle flip, oreo face off, rubber band target practice and more.

“The Minute to Win it challenges were instrumental in establishing a sense of comfort between the officers and teens. Once the teens and officers got to know each other better, it helped for the discussion portion of the night,” said Jeff Goncalves, Program Coordinator. “We are extremely grateful for this partnership and look forward to continuing to host more successful and unifying events like this in the future.”

Officers were responsible for covering a specific topic as teens rotated from room to room every 20 minutes. Discussion topics included Use of Force, Citizen Legal Rights, Legalization of Marijuana, the Heroin Epidemic. State Representative John Frey and the Chief of the Ridgefield Police Department were in attendance and participated in the discussion aspect of the event.

“From the initial planning, to the final event, it was truly a privilege to work with the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield’s Keystone Club. This was an informative and fun filled event with the goal of the evening being accomplished. The collaborative effort between the police department and the Boys & Girls Club was exceptional, and we are excited to participate in future events,” said Captain Jeff Kreitz of the Ridgefield Police Department.