Alternating one-way traffic Monday to kick off Route 7 bridge project in Ridgefield

Who’s excited for traffic detours on Route 7?

Next weekend will be the first of five weekends where drivers will be detoured off Route 7  to allow for constructions works to replace a bridge over the Norwalk River in Ridgefield.

Before that fun begins, the contractor has scheduled alternating one-way traffic between the hours of 9:00 p.m. Monday, June 5, and 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 6 — all in anticipation of the first weekend detour closure.

Weekend work

The weekend work is set to start Friday, June 9, at 8 p.m. and run through Monday, June 12, at 6 a.m.

“The closure is necessary to facilitate construction activities on Bridge 02029 carrying Route 7 over the Norwalk River in Ridgefield,” a press release said from the Connecticut Department of Transportation

This will be the first of five weekend closures allowing traffic to be detoured around the construction site using Route 35 (Danbury Road) and Route 102 (Branchville Road).

“The contractor will be allowed to close Route 7 and detour traffic via Route 35 and Route 102 for a duration of 58 hours starting at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and ending at 6:00 a.m. the following Monday,” the release said.

For more information, click here.

