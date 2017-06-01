Narcan training: Ridgefield Library to host Frey, Boucher June 15 for information session

State Representative John Frey and State Senator Toni Boucher will be in Ridgefield Thursday, June, 15 for a special Narcan training and demonstration session at the Ridgefield Library.

Rep. Frey and Sen. Boucher will give information on how to acquire and administer naloxone — Narcan, while discussing legislative efforts and other resources to combat the opioid crisis.

This event is sponsored by the Ridgefield Prevention Council, Silver Hill Hospital and Ridgefield Library. Free Narcan kits will be distributed courtesy of Silver Hill Hospital.

The event is free and begins at 7 p.m.