Nutmeg Festival accepting donations June 10

The chair of the 111th St. Stephen’s Nutmeg Festival, Linda Hutchings, has announced that members of the community and the parish may drop off items to be sold at the event on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The festival, one of Connecticut’s oldest church fairs, takes place Saturday, August 12.

Donations will be accepted behind the church at 351 Main St.

According Hutchings, “We are happy to accept bicycles and tricycles, smaller sized furniture (used, barely used and brand-new), area rugs, gardening and other tools, sports equipment, children’s toys and games, jewelry (both costume and fine), books, kitchen utensils and other household goods, as well as art, antiques and other treasures.”

All donations are tax deductible.

Unfortunately, the committee cannot accept computer monitors, oversized furniture (armoires, entertainment centers, large dressers, china cabinets, etc.), press board furniture, humidifiers/dehumidifier, air conditioners, plumbing fixtures, mattresses/box springs, exercise machines, home health equipment, baby cribs, car seats, changing tables, TV’s (cathode ray tube and rear-projection), clothing, used stuffed animals, encyclopedias, text books or dictionaries.

Additional drop-off dates June 24, July 8 and July 22.