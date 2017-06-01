The Ridgefield Press

Rotary names Colleen Keenan as scholarship winner

The Rotary of Ridgefield has named Ridgefield High School Senior Colleen Keenan as its 2017 Scholarship winner in recognition of her very strong academic record, extracurricular and community service activities over the last four years. Colleen embodies the Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self,” a press release said.

Colleen capped off her Ridgefield High School time by being named class Salutatorian.

She was a National Merit Scholarship winner and won the Western Connecticut Superintendents Award.

In addition to the academics, she was a president of the Ted-Ed Club of Ridgefield, a member of the Debate team, and was on the RHS track and swim teams.

Her community activities included President of the Keystone Club of Ridgefield and RHS National Honor Society, as well as being active member of St. Mary’s Church.  

Colleen will be formally presented the scholarship award for $10,000 at the June 7 Ridgefield Rotary meeting. Colleen will be attending Brown University next year.

