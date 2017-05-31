On the second straight jam-packed day of state tournament action, three Ridgefield High teams advanced, two were eliminated, and two more need to resume tomorrow.

In addition, a pair of Tigers are going to play for a state tennis title.

Baseball: One day after Alex Price pitched a one-hitter and struck out 13 batters in Ridgefield’s nine-inning, first-round win over Simsbury, the Tigers received another dominating effort in Wednesday’s second-round game.

Senior Collin Lowe threw a two-hitter as seventh-seed Ridgefield defeated 10th-seed Naugatuck, 3-1, at Ciuccoli Field. Lowe allowed a single run while walking two and striking out 10.

The Tigers (19-6) will now host 18th-seed Enfield in a quarterfinal contest Saturday at Ciuccoli Field (time TBA).

Naugatuck got its only run in the top of the first inning. Leadoff batter Mike Plasky singled, stole second and third, and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Ridgefield went ahead to stay in the bottom of the fourth. Colin Motill singled and Matt Stamatis walked, putting runners on first and second with two outs. Pinch hitter Lucas Furneri then came through with a two-run double, giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

The hosts added a run in the bottom of the sixth, as Motill doubled and scored on Stamatis’s infield single.

Lowe took care of the rest, striking out two Naugatuck batters with a runner at first in the top the seventh to end the game.

Softball: Defending state champion Cheshire ended Ridgefield’s season with a 5-2 victory over the 18th-seeded Tigers in a second-round Class LL game in Cheshire.

The second-seeded Rams (24-1) opened a 5-0 lead before Ridgefield scored two runs in the top of the sixth. But the comeback ended there, as Cheshire pitcher Abigail Abramson kept the Tigers scoreless in the top of the seventh.

Hitless through five innings against Abramson, Ridgefield broke through in the sixth. Kendall Rogoff doubled to score one run and Sydnie DeMarco had an infield single to plate the second run.

The Tigers finished the season with a 14-9 overall record.

Boys lacrosse: Dawson Muller and Greg Gatto combined for 11 points as fourth-seed Ridgefield pulled away to beat 13th-seed Newtown, 17-7, in a Class L first-round game at Tiger Hollow.

Ridgefield (16-4) will now meet fifth-seed Glastonbury in a quarterfinal contest Saturday at 3 p.m. at Tiger Hollow.

Muller had four goals and two assists for the Tigers, with Gatto adding three goals and two assists.

Weston Carpenter contributed three goals and an assist, and Trey Soli scored two goals. Reid Kagan, Drew Fowler, Evan Wein, Chris Cozens, and Jason Holmes added one goal apiece for Ridgefield.

Goalie Daniel Parson stopped 10 Newtown shots.

Boys volleyball: Three-time reigning state champion Ridgefield began its title defense by thumping 14th-seed Hall, 3-0, in a Class L first-round match at RHS.

The third-seeded Tigers swept by scores of 25-7, 25-12, and 25-15.

Ridgefield will now host sixth-seed Staples in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6 p.m.

Girls tennis: In a Class L state quarterfinal pitting conference rivals, 23rd-seed Westhill edged 18th-seed Ridgefield, 4-3, on Wednesday morning.

The Tigers ended the season with an 11-9 record.

Outdoor track: Due to thunderstorms, the Class LL boys and girls meets were halted with several events remaining Wednesday evening at Manchester High School.

The meets will resume Thursday afternoon at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

With four events remaining, the Ridgefield girls team has 63 points and is in second place, 22 points behind Danbury. The Tigers are the defending state champions.

Ten of Ridgefield’s points have come from Clara Lerchi, who won the javelin with a toss of 115 feet, 10 inches.

Emma Langis was second in the 300-meter hurdles (46.19), and Anna Landler, Julia Hergenrother, Rachel Maue, and Katie Jasminski combined to finish second in the 4×800-meter relay (9:15.68).

Jasminski added a third-place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:17.58.

Meanwhile, the Ridgefield boys team finds itself in 11th place (27 points) with two events to be completed Thursday.

Oliver Hayes led the Tigers with a second-place finish in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet, six inches.

Teammate Thomas Vilinskis was third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.25 seconds.

Boys tennis: Ridgefield’s Andrew Mercorella and Brian Song advanced to the Class LL doubles championship match with a straight-set win in Wednesday’s semifinals at Yale University in New Haven.

Mercorella and Song, the third seeds, defeated Trumbull’s second-seeded duo of George James and Nick Marchenko by scores of 7-5, 6-1.

In Thursday’s finals at Conard High School, Mercorella and Song will face fourth-seeds Jack Tooker and Jake Greenwald of Staples. Tooker and Greenwald rallied to beat top-seeds Tyler Pomerance and Jordan Soifer of Westhill, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3, in the other semifinal Wednesday.