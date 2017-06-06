ROARings: Looking beyond her gray muzzleChunky Peanut Butter — Dan Rankowitz photo

Meet sweet, petite senior Schnauzer mix Chunky Peanut Butter (CPB). Our ROAR Shelter took her, abandoned and lost, from the local animal control. CPB has had full veterinary care, including extensive dental work, and now is hoping a dog-loving senior will soon adopt her.

Sadly, it is not uncommon for well-bred, well-trained dogs to outlive their usefulness and novelty with folks who bought them on impulse and no longer want to take responsibility for them.

Veterinarians say that dogs start to fall into the category of “senior” around the age of 7. Older dogs’ needs are usually simple — they are undemanding, happy with a quiet and uncomplicated life. Once in a loving home, senior dogs are great at giving love and are grateful for the second chance they’ve been given.

By adopting an older dog, we make a statement about compassion and the value of all life at all ages. Just as a puppy has her whole life ahead of her, so does Chunky Peanut Butter have the rest of her life before her. You can give CPB the best years of her life while at the same time making a wonderful addition to your home.

Chunky Peanut Butter is up to date on vaccinations, microchipped and spayed. Her adoption fee is $200 but is waived for seniors upon application approval. Our ROAR Shelter will guide you carefully through any adjustment period that may be needed.

The ROAR/Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street with adoption hours Thursday through Monday. Go to roar-ridgefield.org to learn more.