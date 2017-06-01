The Ridgefield Press

On this weeks front page: Keith Richards makes a donation, Ridgefield hires a new fire chief, Allison Stockel wins an award, the Little League baseball field off Route 7 gets another hearing, and the top earners in town are unveiled.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • Ridgefield’s got a new fire chief — and he’s plenty familiar with the job.
  • The Ridgefield Playhouse’s executive director is receiving the Rotary Club’s highest honor this month. She spends her time volunteering — a lot.
  • Want more positive stories? Good, we’ve got plenty this week: Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards plans to donate proceeds from a June 24 auction to SPHERE and the Prospector Theater.
  • The annual list of top paid town officials has arrived. No surprise here: The superintendent of schools makes the most of all Ridgefield employees. Who’s number two? You’ll have to pick up a copy of the paper.
  • The proposed baseball field off of Route 7 comes back in front of the town’s zoning commission.
  • The police department looks to fill an opening.
  • Founders Hall gets ready to host Battle of the Chefs.
  • A local homeschooled team of rocket builders finishes 12th at a national competition.
