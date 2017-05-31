The planned Route 7 bridge project — slated for weekend work only, to avoid conflicts with the Route 35 project — has been scheduled to start Friday, June 9.

The closure is necessary to facilitate construction activities on the bridge carrying Route 7 over the Norwalk River in Ridgefield. This will be the first of five weekend closures allowing traffic to be detoured around the construction site using Route 35 and Route 102.

“We have five planned weekends between now and in the fall, depending on how much work he gets done,” said John S. Dunham, a district engineer with the DOT. “It would start Friday evening and go through Monday morning until 6 a.m.”

The detour around the site, which is north of the intersection of Route 102 over the Norwalk River, is planned to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and extend until Monday, June 12, at 5:00 a.m.

“The contractor plans to driven temporary sheet piling that weekend to allow for construction of the bridge abutments,” Dunham told The Press. “Then if time allows they may install the temporary water diversion measures necessary to divert the streamflow during construction of the bridge.”

The remaining weekend detours are planned for July, August and late September.

For more information, please visit the ConnDOT website: http://www.ct.gov/dot/cwp/view.asp?a=2135&Q=593414