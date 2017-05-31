Celebrate National Senior Health and Fitness Day May 31! Local Aging Life Care Professional® concludes National Aging Life Care™ Month

Ridgefield, CT – Aging Life Care Professionals throughout the country celebrated National Aging Life Care Month by providing seminars, webinars, special events, open houses, and other educational activities for the public. National Aging Life Care Month concludes on the fourth Friday each May with National Senior Health and Fitness Day.

“With a national spotlight shining on the caregiving challenges faced by families, more attention has been paid to the impact our aging population has on our communities and resources,” says Tewes. “Aging Life Care Professionals are responding to the needs of families and helping adults plan for and face age-related challenges.”

Leslie-Alin Tewes kicked off the focus on Aging Life Care by presenting on “Your Must-Have Documents” with esteemed colleagues, Pam Banks, Esq and Christopher Ceponis at Founders Hall Ridgefield, CT on behalf of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce Advisory Council. She advised the public gathering on advance health care directives, including living wills, health care proxies and DNRs (do not resuscitate orders).

Tewes, a resident of Ridgefield, CT has been an Aging Life Care Professional for more than 20 years and focuses her practice on finding the best short- and long-term care based on the unique needs and preferences of her aging and disabled clients. As an Aging Life Care Professional, previously known as Geriatric Care Managers, she is an advanced level member of the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) and has met the stringent education, experience, and certification requirements of the organization. She adheres to a strict code of ethics and standards of practice.

Aging Life Care is a holistic, client-centered approach to caring for older adults or others facing health challenges. The Aging Life Care Professional is a health and human services specialist who is a guide, advocate, and resource for families caring for an older relative or disabled adult. Working with families, the expertise of Aging Life Care Professionals provides answers during a time of uncertainty. Their guidance leads families to the actions and decisions that ensure quality care and an optimal life for those they love, thus reducing worry, stress and time off work for family caregivers.

Leslie has extensive knowledge about the costs, quality and availability of resources related to geriatric and disability care. Throughout the year, as a devoted aging life care professional, Leslie provides complementary presentations and workshops on a variety of topics such as Navigating the Health Care Continuum, Advocating for Yourself and Others, Advanced Health Care Directives and more.

Tewes of Tewes Cares: Aging & Disability Care Specialists and Patient Advocates joined the Aging Life Care Association (ALCA) – the nonprofit association representing nearly 2,000 leaders in Aging Life Care™ management – in celebrating the profession throughout the month of May. As we come to a close in honoring the importance of caring for the aging population, Tewes continues to fervidly advocate for the aging and disabled in Westchester, Putnam and Fairfield counties.

Contact Leslie-Alin Tewes to arrange a presentation for your group- large or small. For more information, visit ALCA’s website aginglifecare.org. or TewesCares.com.