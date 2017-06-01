RACE for Solar program helps residents reduce energy costs

The initial workshop of RACE for Solar — the Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment (RACE) solar program — will be held this month. The RACE for Solar program is designed to encourage Ridgefield residents to consider going solar and is patterned after other successful community-sponsored solar programs in Connecticut. The RACE for Solar program will help Ridgefield residents learn more about the benefits of solar and provide a way for them to install a solar power system at their home at a discounted price.

A brief presentation on the benefits of solar will be given and those attending may ask any questions they have of the solar experts from Ross Solar, a Con Edison Solutions company.

The RACE for Solar program, with its special pricing on residential solar power installations, will run from June 14 to Sept. 30. The initial workshop will be held on June 14 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

Speakers will include Elizabeth DiSalvo, Rob Freeman and Dwayne Escola of RACE and Stephan Hartmann and Ross Solar of Con Edison Solutions.

Interested Ridgefield homeowners are urged to attend the workshop or call Ross Solar at 1-844-368-2879 and mention “RACE for Solar” or complete the contact form at www.RossSolarGroup.com/raceforsolar.

Additional Information may be found on the Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment website at www.RaceForTheEarth.org.