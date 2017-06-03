Recreation Notes: Swim lessons

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s swim lessons will be starting soon. You may sign up for classes that meet one day a week on Saturdays, two days a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or five days a week from Monday to Friday. Member registration begins on June 8, and open registration is available on June 12. American Red Cross-certified offerings include parent and child classes, preschool aquatics, learn-to-swim classes, and adult lessons.

The MacDonald-Pin Dancers are celebrating their 44th anniversary of teaching dance at the Ridgefield Recreation Center. Come and celebrate at the Glitz & Glam Dance Recital at the Ridgefield High School auditorium on Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m. and on Sunday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m. More than 250 dancers from ages 3 to 75 will be performing. The performances will feature a variety of ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, and lyrical dances. Tickets will be available at the door for $18 per person.

Children ages 4 to 14 are invited to participate in the fourth annual Ridgefield Kids Duathlon on Sunday, June 11, at the recreation center. The event, co-sponsored by Ridgefield Parks & Recreation and the Ridgefield Bicycle Sports Club, will include running and cycling. Visit ridgefieldbicycle.com for details.