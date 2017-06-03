The Ridgefield Press

Recreation Notes: Swim lessons

By Kathy Fassman on June 3, 2017 in Business, Columns, Community · 0 Comments

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s swim lessons will be starting soon. You may sign up for classes that meet one day a week on Saturdays, two days a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or five days a week from Monday to Friday. Member registration begins on June 8, and open registration is available on June 12. American Red Cross-certified offerings include parent and child classes, preschool aquatics, learn-to-swim classes, and adult lessons.

The MacDonald-Pin Dancers are celebrating their 44th anniversary of teaching dance at the Ridgefield Recreation Center. Come and celebrate at the Glitz & Glam Dance Recital at the Ridgefield High School auditorium on Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m. and on Sunday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m. More than 250 dancers from ages 3 to 75 will be performing. The performances will feature a variety of ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, and lyrical dances. Tickets will be available at the door for $18 per person.

Children ages 4 to 14 are invited to participate in the fourth annual Ridgefield Kids Duathlon on Sunday, June 11, at the recreation center. The event, co-sponsored by Ridgefield Parks & Recreation and the Ridgefield Bicycle Sports Club, will include running and cycling. Visit ridgefieldbicycle.com for details.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post RVNA Today: Is it just fatigue?
About author
The Ridgefield Press

Kathy Fassman


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress