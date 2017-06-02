Thrift Shop: The Beverly Hills of Thrift Shops

“The Beverly Hills of Thrift Shops,” that’s a direct quote from one of our customers. The place really is amazing. As a volunteer, I am in awe every time I’m there.

We have an eclectic array of items, which adds to the fun of shopping. For example, this week you’ll find a Royal Adderley porcelain Scottie Dog whiskey bottle. Who doesn’t need that? For the scientist, there is a Swift microscope and several slide trays. For the soccer enthusiast, we have an array of jerseys — Manchester United, The Celtic Football Club, and FAI (the Irish international team). Musicians will like the Seiko quartz metronome, and a budding rocker will want the red electric guitar (which should be fine with some new strings). And if you’re just ready for summer to begin, buy a sailboat. We have two handcrafted beauties that surely will add the perfect summer touch to any décor.

Come see the Beverly Hills of Thrift Shops. We won’t disappoint you. Shop and donate Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 2 p.m. at 21B Governor Street. We continually look for ways to improve our service and your shopping experience. Please share your feedback and suggestions with us.