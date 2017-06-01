Founders Hall: Battle of the Chefs

For mouth-watering food, a spirited competition, and one of the best parties in town, come to the Battle of the Chefs on Sunday, June 4, at 4 p.m. When you arrive, you’ll be served crabmeat appetizers created by chefs Mike Anastacio (Purdy’s Farmer & the Fish), Paul Desiano (Ridgefield Academy) and Germano Minin (The Village Tavern). Savor each morsel and then vote on your favorite. But that’s just the start of the food and the fun. You can indulge in copious appetizers that feature the Battle’s secret ingredients. Study the chefs as they open baskets of those secret ingredients and compete to create the winning entrées from them in just 60 minutes. Get close to the action to watch their techniques as they slice, dice and sauté their way toward victory.

If you need a break from the heat of competition, wander among five sampling stations to taste food and beverages from Two Roads Brewery, Shearwater Coffee, AlEv Oil, The Hickories, and Simpaug Farms. Of course, the bar will be open throughout the competition. Be sure to leave room for dessert, because the chefs will be serving their signature sweets while the judges share their insights on the chefs’ entrées, presentation and creativity. Only one of these community-minded pros will take home the trophy, but Founders Hall members will be the real winners, as all proceeds from the battle will support lifelong learning. Join the battle, which is sponsored by Fairfield County Bank. Tickets for this fast-paced culinary showdown are available at founders-hall.org.