Playwriting contest for students

Beginning immediately and running through Aug. 1, all high school and middle school students living in Ridgefield are invited to submit original plays as part of the Ridgefield Library playwriting contest in connection with its Love Your Library event in the fall. Original scripts should run 15 minutes or approximately 15 pages.

Winners will be announced at the end of August. The top five plays will be performed by members of the Ridgefield High School Theatre Company at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday evening, Sept. 15, as part of Love Your Library. All proceeds from the performance will benefit the Ridgefield Library.

The library will also create and make available on its website an audio recording of the plays as read by members of the Ridgefield High School Theatre Company.

Judges for the contest will include Ridgefield Library board members or staff, education leaders from Ridgefield High School and local theater professionals.

Submission details may be found at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282, ext. 11009.