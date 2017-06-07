The Ridgefield Press

Career workshops to be offered June

The Career Assessments One on One Workshop, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, helps you clarify and prioritize what most interests you, and might suit your type, interests, talents, strengths, and skills. This workshop should be useful to all ages and stages, from student to employee to retiree and volunteer.

In the session, assessments will be provided based on Myers-Briggs Type, Holland Type, Values, Skills Card Sorts, Fields of Interests, and questions from NYU Career Coaching classes.  Career assessments will not tell you which is the one perfect career for you but will point to a mix of career opportunities to explore. A bibliography of top career and business books and online resources is also supplied.

One-on-one sessions are available most Friday afternoons or other days/times.

The next session is Monday, June 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Additional dates/times may be scheduled. Tuition is $95. There may be other career assessment fees if participants want to take optional additional assessments. More information and registration available at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

