Karaoke, music trivia night

he Ridgefield Library will host a karaoke and music trivia night at Gallo Ristorante, 5 Grove Street, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

Attendees can take a turn at the microphone, individually or as a team, and vote for favorite “local” singers — all while supporting the Ridgefield Library. Those who are shy can play music trivia.

Guest bartenders include Ridgefield Library board members Magda Fincham, Steve DeMatteo, Tizzie Mantione, David Yaun, and their spouses. All bar tips will support the Ridgefield Library.

Gallo will also contribute 10% of the evening’s liquor and food bill.

For more information, call Laureen Bubniak, director of development, at 203-438-2282, ext. 11029, or email [email protected].