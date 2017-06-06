Heather Maloney returns to library

Ridgefield Library welcomes back Massachusetts-based singer/songwriter Heather Maloney on Sunday, June 11. As a Signature Sounds artist, Maloney has toured nationally as a headliner and also in support of acts including Mary Chapin Carpenter. Raised on a record player instead of a TV, Maloney dug deep into her parents’ record collection for entertainment, obsessing over the Beatles, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac, and more. So it’s no surprise that the folk, pop and rock greats of the 60s and 70s found their way into her own music, along with 90s radio hits by Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow and Mariah Carey.

Of her music, the Boston Globe commented, “Her not-so-secret weapon is that voice — pretty but not too precious, fully able to launch into aural backflips, but more affecting when intimately expressive.”

Val Haller of the New York Times described her singing as “utterly gorgeous — visceral.”

Tickets are free, thanks to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library, and may be picked up at the door on the day of the show starting at 1 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 and the show starts at 2. Information available at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.