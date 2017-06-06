History trip to Hudson homes

The Ridgefield Historical Society will visit two historic homes on the Hudson River on Saturday, June 10. Seats on the bus are still available.

The trip will visit Lyndhurst, former home of railroad magnate Jay Gould, with extensive grounds. The visit includes a guided tour of Gould’s art- and antiques-filled mansion.

The second destination is Sunnyside, the uniquely designed home of Washington Irving, author of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. It has beautiful gardens to stroll, offering scenic views of the Hudson.

Between the two visits, the bus stops at a restaurant for a buffet lunch.

The bus will leave Ridgefield at 8 a.m. from the parking lot of the Pond’s Edge Professional Park at 901 Ethan Allen Highway (Route 7). The return trip starts at 4.

The cost of the trip is $75, with a $5 discount for historical society members. To reserve a seat or learn more, call 203-438-5821 or email [email protected]