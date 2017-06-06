Reduce stress and worry with Cluney

Master coach Stephen Cluney will be at the Ridgefield Library Saturday, June 10, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
During a two-and-one-half-hour interactive session, Cluney will point to a series of principles that will lift the mystery behind human experience and “How the Mind Works.” These principles are the processes working behind the scenes of our moment-by-moment experiences. In short, they are responsible for the way we experience life.
The talk will help participants:
- Greatly reduce stress and have more peace of mind.
- Be more effective and clear-minded, whether in business, parenting or preparing for college.
- Maintain their presence and their connection with others, no matter the circumstance.
- Access their innate intelligence and experience the power of intuition.
Register at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org.