Reduce stress and worry with Cluney

By The Ridgefield Press on June 6, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Master coach Stephen Cluney will be at the Ridgefield Library Saturday, June 10, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

During a two-and-one-half-hour interactive session, Cluney will point to a series of principles that will lift the mystery behind human experience and “How the Mind Works.” These principles are the processes working behind the scenes of our moment-by-moment experiences. In short, they are responsible for the way we experience life.

The talk will help participants:

  • Greatly reduce stress and have more peace of mind.
  • Be more effective and clear-minded, whether in business, parenting or preparing for college.
  • Maintain their presence and their connection with others, no matter the circumstance.
  • Access their innate intelligence and experience the power of intuition.

Register at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org.

