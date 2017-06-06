Reduce stress and worry with Cluney

Master coach Stephen Cluney will be at the Ridgefield Library Saturday, June 10, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

During a two-and-one-half-hour interactive session, Cluney will point to a series of principles that will lift the mystery behind human experience and “How the Mind Works.” These principles are the processes working behind the scenes of our moment-by-moment experiences. In short, they are responsible for the way we experience life.

The talk will help participants:

Greatly reduce stress and have more peace of mind.

Be more effective and clear-minded, whether in business, parenting or preparing for college.

Maintain their presence and their connection with others, no matter the circumstance.

Access their innate intelligence and experience the power of intuition.

Register at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org.