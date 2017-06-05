The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on June 5, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce and Western Connecticut SCORE continue their Skillsbox: Tools for Business Success series at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, June 8, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. with a program on Intention Setting with local business owner Pamela Miles.

In this interactive presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to create the conditions for transformation in their life and work by learning a few simple ways to cultivate attention to their inner wisdom and strength. Through identifying an intention, people can be empowered to infuse their goals with greater energy and potential for success. Attendees will identify at least one intention that will make an impact on their life, learn to understand the power of mind-set, learn a simple way to become anchored, and practice the power of intention and visualization.

Bagels, tea and coffee will be provided. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

